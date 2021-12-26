An incredible photo shows a 30-year-old’stone baby’ fetus discovered in the womb of an elderly woman who had stomach pains.

A stunning photo shows a 30-year-old’stone baby’ fetus discovered in the womb of an elderly woman who had been complaining of stomach pains.

AMAZING photos show the moment a’stone baby’ was discovered inside the womb of an elderly woman by doctors.

A lithopedion, a calcified fetus carried around for decades without the woman’s knowledge, is a rare condition.

The images depict the results of an x-ray scan performed by doctors on a 73-year-old Algerian woman.

For 35 years, the woman carried the seven-month-old fetus, which weighed 4.5 pounds.

According to Al Arabiya, she had a good quality of life and was not harmed by the fetus.

The elderly woman had previously undergone medical treatment, but the unborn child was not discovered by the doctors.

When a pregnancy develops in the abdomen rather than the uterus, it is called a lithopedion.

There is no way for the body to expel the fetus if the pregnancy fails, which usually happens because the fetus does not have enough blood supply.

As a result, the body uses the same immune system that protects against any foreign object detected in a person’s system to calcify the fetus, turning it into “stone.”

Prof. Dr.

Calcification of the tissue protects the mother from infection, according to Kim Garcsi of University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland.

The’stone’ baby, on the other hand, can remain undetected in the abdomen for decades.

“Most of the time, people find these and [sometimes]don’t do anything about it because they’re completely asymptomatic,” Dr. Garcsi told ABC News.

Only 290 cases of lithopedion have ever been documented in medical literature, according to a 1996 paper in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

Madame Colombe Chatri, a 68-year-old French woman, is the first.

After her death in 1582, an autopsy revealed that she was carrying a fully developed stone baby in her abdominal cavity.

Chatri had been carrying her stone child for 28 years, with her abdomen described as “swollen, hard, and painful throughout her life.”

When an elderly Colombian woman went to the doctor in 2013 with pelvic pain, she was shocked to learn that the pain was caused by a 40-year-old’stone baby.’

Huang Yijun, 92, of China, had a stone baby removed in 2009 after carrying it for more than 50 years.