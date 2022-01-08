An incredible photo shows a lightning bolt striking a house, causing a massive fire and forcing the evacuation of the residents.

On Friday morning, lightning struck a home in Ashton-Under-Lynes, Greater Manchester.

A stunning CCTV image shows the bolt striking the terraced house’s roof and setting it on fire.

Neighbors were forced to flee their homes at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“There was a huge bang, it honestly sounded like an explosion,” one evacuee recalled.

Cops and five fire engines were dispatched to ensure the safety of the residents and put out the fire.

Residents of nearby homes sought refuge in a nearby pre-school.

While the flames were extinguished, businesses and homes were left without power.

“It was such a loud bang, it felt like it shook the house, then there were blue and red lights everywhere,” a neighbor said.

“It’s the furthest thing from your mind.”

“I don’t recall hearing it, but it must have woken me up,” said another.

“When I came downstairs, all I saw were blue lights and people leaving their homes; it was quite frightening at first because I had no idea what was going on.”

The bang was said to be heard more than four miles away in Oldham, according to social media users.

It “honestly sounded like a bomb went off,” according to Oliver Driver, who heard it from a few blocks away.

The property’s roof was completely destroyed on one side.

Additionally, firefighters spent hours removing charred debris from the house.

No one was hurt, and residents were able to return to their homes by 11:00 a.m.

“At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, firefighters were dispatched to reports of a fire at a terraced property on Store Street, in Ashton-under-Lyne,” a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Fire engines from Ashton, Oldham, Stalybridge, and Chadderton, as well as an aerial appliance from Manchester Central station, were dispatched to the scene quickly.”

“An end terraced house’s roof space was engulfed in flames.”

“Firefighters were called to a fire involving the second floor of an end terrace property,” said Ken Booth, station manager and officer in charge at the scene.

“Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to the terrace next door.”

“We’ve put out the flames.”