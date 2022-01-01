An Indian state has passed legislation prohibiting mob lynching.

A state in India has passed legislation prohibiting mob lynching.

After West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Manipur, Jharkhand is the fourth state to adopt the law.

Parveen Shaista has been grieving for her husband, who was murdered by a mob of radical Hindus in Jharkhand, for more than two years.

Shaista is relieved that a strict law has been enacted to punish those who brutally lynch unarmed civilians.

Her husband’s lynching was not an isolated incident; several similar incidents have been reported across the country in the last decade, and mob violence targeting the minority Muslim community has increased dramatically since the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

She is Tabrez Ansari’s wife, and she was brutally attacked by a mob in Dhatkidih on June 17, 2019.

He was a Muslim who was beaten and tied to an electric pole for chanting the Hindu religious slogan “Jai Shri Ram,” or “Hail Lord Ram.”

Instead of taking action against the assailants, police arrested Ansari, who was a victim, the morning after the overnight attack.

Ansari, 24, died five days later on June 22 after receiving no medical help.

Ansari was attacked by zealot Hindus after the couple had been married for less than two months.

“I’m hoping that, at long last, justice will be served to me.”

It would have been preferable if the government had passed legislation to hang the perpetrators and compensate the victims so that they could live a life free of hardship in the future,” Shahista told Anadolu Agency.

When Tabrez was lynched, the BJP was in power, and Jharkhand’s Chief Minister was Raghubar Das. When the BJP lost the assembly elections in December 2019, a regional party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took power, and Hemant Soren became the new chief minister.

– The public is outraged by lynchings.

The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, was passed by the Jharkhand assembly on December 1.

For those involved in mob lynching that results in “injury or death,” there are prison terms ranging from three years to life in prison, as well as fines of up to 2.5 million rupees ((dollar)35,000).

After the BJP came to power and destroyed the social order, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government was forced to pass the law.

