An indigenous Lenca leader in Honduras was assassinated.

Assassination attempt on Honduran indigenous Lenca leader

Pablo Isabel Hernandez was a human rights activist who was involved in community education and environmental projects.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, an indigenous Lenca group leader was assassinated in western Honduras late Sunday.

According to Bertha Oliva, coordinator of the Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared in Honduras, Pablo Isabel Hernandez was assassinated in the town of San Marcos de Caiquin.

Hernandez, a human rights defender who was involved in education and environmental projects important to the Lenca community in southwestern Honduras and eastern El Salvador in Central America, was assassinated, according to Oliva.

She claimed the Lenca leader had previously claimed he had been threatened, with his most recent complaint filed on March 16 of last year “for defending human rights, water, and land.”

Oliva urged Honduran authorities to look into the tragic incident and prosecute those responsible for his death.