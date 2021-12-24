An innocent server is attacked after Applebee’s low tip goes viral on TikTok: ‘I’m afraid to go to work.’

STATEN ISLAND, NY — This week, a TikTok user who posted a guest check from an Applebee’s in New Dorp, New York, sparked a hornet’s nest.

As commenters piled on viscous chatter based on a misconception that the bill was posted by the server to demonize the patron, it demonized a longtime server of employer Apple-Metro Inc.

The tip was at the center of the debate, as it was deemed insufficient.

The waitress at the center of the controversy now says she is afraid to go to work because she has been vilified on the internet.

On Tuesday, “KingJ24” posted a TikTok video showing a receipt for (dollar)73.45 with a (dollar)6.55 gratuity, though there are suggested tip amounts as high as (dollar)12.14.

The sum was accompanied by a few words written on a sad face: “You were fantastic.”

“Right now, the holidays are really tough.”

Dana G, the server, didn’t think much of it at the time.

“What are your thoughts?” KingJ24 inquired in the caption of the video.

On Tik Tok, an unsuspecting server at an Applebee’s in New Dorp was the target of a cyber prank.

According to an Apple-Metro representative, the restaurant has received over 713,000 views and 5,000+ comments as a result of the video.

An emotional Dana G, the server at the center of the virtual angry mob, contacted the Advance on Thursday morning.

By then, news outlets that had compiled the story had emphasized the original poster’s ambiguity — the mystery of how KingJ24 obtained the bill, the assumption that the note’s author was a man, and the question of whether the person was a customer or a restaurant employee.

Based on KingJ24’s accompanying choice of music, “Oh No” by Capone-N-Noreaga, one report interpreted the TikToker’s tone as disapproval of the tip.

Dana G told the Advance that the TikTok was invented by the customer, not by her, a middle-aged working mother of two.

“I’m afraid to go to work,” she admitted.

At the end of the night, I turned in the check and went home.

I went grocery shopping with my kids two days later, and my manager called to say, ‘Do you know anything about a receipt? It’s…’

