An inter-parliamentary cooperation council between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been established.

Yerlan Koshanov, the Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, has described the event as “historical.”

On Wednesday, a Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan inter-parliamentary cooperation council was formed.

Yerlan Koshanov, the Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, and Nurdinjon Ismailov, the Speaker of Uzbekistan’s Supreme Assembly’s Legislative Chamber, have signed an agreement to establish an inter-parliamentary cooperation council.

Following the signing ceremony in Kazakhstan, Koshanov stated that the council was established as a result of agreements signed between the two countries’ leaders and that it has a “historical nature.”

With the establishment of the council, the interaction between the two countries’ parliaments will reach a new level, according to Koshanov, who presented Ismailov with a Kazakhstan state medal for his contributions to strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Ismailov expressed gratitude for the state medal and stated that intensifying the dialogue between the two parliaments would directly contribute to expanding the potential for political, economic, and cultural cooperation as well as strengthening the friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s peoples.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed an alliance agreement in December.

