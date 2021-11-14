An ITV documentary will be made about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing a US trial for her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

A new ITV documentary will focus on Ghislaine Maxwell, whose trial in the United States begins on Monday.

The film will include interviews with key figures involved in the allegations of abuse against her and her relationship with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There are alleged victims among them, as well as Ms Maxwell’s own siblings.

According to the broadcaster, the documentary, tentatively titled Ghislaine, will use testimonies and archive footage to provide “new and revealing insight into the case.”

Between 1994 and 2002, the British socialite and daughter of disgraced publishing mogul Robert Maxwell, 59, denied allegations that she helped Epstein sexually abuse teenagers.

ITV will air a documentary following her trial that will cover the jury trial and examine how a woman who mixed in elite circles in the UK and the US ended up accused of being involved in the events.

After a 15-month wait in a New York jail cell, her trial for sex trafficking children, perjury, and enticement of minors will begin on Monday.

She’s been held on remand in a Brooklyn detention center since her arrest in July 2020.

Four accusers are expected to testify during the trial, including an unnamed British woman who claims she was recruited by Ms Mаxwell when she was 17 years old in 1994.

It’s seen as a second chance for Epstein’s victims, who committed suicide while awaiting trial in a New York police cell.

Her defense team, on the other hand, is expected to argue that Ms Mаxwell was a victim of Epstein’s domineering behavior as well.

Several bail applications have been denied because Ms Mаxwell is seen as a flight risk due to her considerable wealth, including a $28,000 offer.

Her lawyers received £5 million (£21 million) from her.

Last week, her lawyer claimed that her client had been subjected to conditions similar to those depicted in the film Silence of the Lambs… Meanwhile, Ms Mаxwell told the Mаil on Sundаy that she had been “аssаulted and аbused” while in prison.

“I’m frail and weak.”

I’m giddy with anticipation.

I don’t own a single pair of shoes that fit…

Daily News from Infosurhoy