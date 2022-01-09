An official from Turkey has expressed his sorrow over the deaths in Kazakhstan.

An official from Turkey has expressed his condolences over the deaths in Kazakhstan.

According to a Turkish presidential spokesman, Turkiye is always in solidarity with Kazakhstan.

ANKARA (Ankara)

A senior Turkish official expressed his condolences on Thursday for the ongoing unrest and deaths in Kazakhstan as a result of anti-price protests.

“Turkiye’s top priority in Kazakhstan is peace, stability, and tranquility.

On Twitter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, “Turkey will always stand by Kazakhstan.”

Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkiye’s AK Party, expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan.

“Turkey has always stood by Kazakhstan, a friend and brother.

Our greatest wish is for Kazakhstan to overcome these difficulties and emerge as a peaceful and strong country in every way.

On Twitter, Celik said, “The people of Kazakhstan have the foresight to get through these days with common sense.”

Turkiye’s greatest wish, Celik said, is for all Kazakhs to be safe and for the ongoing unrest in the country to come to an end.

On January 1, protests erupted in western Kazakhstan.

2 over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which spread to other parts of the country before reaching the entire country.

A state of emergency has been declared in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region to ensure public safety.

The resignation of the government was also approved by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance that agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers.