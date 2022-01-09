An official from Turkey has expressed his sorrow over the deaths in Kazakhstan.

According to a Turkish presidential spokesman, Turkiye is always in solidarity with Kazakhstan.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, a senior Turkish official expressed regret for the ongoing unrest and deaths in Kazakhstan as a result of protests against rising fuel prices.

“Turkiye’s top priority in Kazakhstan is peace, stability, and tranquility.

On Twitter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated, “Turkey will always stand by Kazakhstan.”

Kazakistan’s hadiselerden and can kayplarndan büyük üzüntü duyuyoruz.

Kazakistan’s barş, istikrar, and huzuru are all en üyük önceliimizdir.

Turkiye’nin yannda olmaya devam edecektir.

Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkiye’s ruling AK Party, expressed his country’s support for Kazakhstan.

“Turkey always stands by Kazakhstan, its friend and brother.

Our greatest wish is for Kazakhstan to get through these difficult days and emerge as a peaceful and strong country in every way.

On Twitter, Celik stated, “The people of Kazakhstan have the foresight to get through these days with common sense.”

Celik expressed sorrow over the deaths in Kazakhstan, saying Turkiye’s greatest wish is for all Kazakhs to be safe and for the country’s ongoing unrest to end.

On Jan. 1, protests erupted in western Kazakhstan.

2 over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which spread to other parts of the country before reaching the entire country.

A state of emergency has been declared in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region to ensure public safety.

The resignation of the government was also approved by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance that agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers.