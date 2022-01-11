An online agony aunt page has been launched by a Glasgow beautician who missed chatting with clients during the lockdown.

Glasgow beautician launches online agony aunt page after missing out on chatting with clients during lockdown.

On her Instagram page Dear Ashleigh, Ashleigh Anderson, a co-owner of Trash on Bath Street, receives dozens of messages a week from followers seeking advice on relationships, body image, and general well-being.

The 30-year-old began the page in December 2020, during the second lockdown.

One of her favorite aspects of her job, she said, is how women feel free to talk about their lives with her during their appointments.

“I have always joked that I am a part-time therapist,” she tells Glasgow Live.

In between appointments, I have a fantastic client base, and there’s always something new to look forward to.

People, I believe, want to talk to someone who isn’t a close friend or family member.

“I realized how miserable I was not speaking to them during the first lockdown, so when my salon reopened, I decided to start the page – and it blew up.”

Ashleigh works on her passion project most evenings after work.

She posts screenshots of the messages, masking the senders’ identities, and then a video offering her own advice.

Followers write to her with questions about dating, relationships, friendships, and other personal matters.

Despite the fact that the majority of her followers are women, she has received messages from men as well.

“Clearly, I am ineligible,” she added.

I always advise people to seek professional help first, especially if the situation is serious.

“However, helping others during lockdown when I had nothing else to do helped me develop a positive mindset.”

Giving positive advice forced me to examine my own values.

It felt like I was working.

“It’s a lot to juggle on top of my work, so I try to carve out time for myself.”

I think I’ve found the right balance right now.”

While anyone suffering from mental illness should always seek professional help, Ashleigh hopes that her page will reach out to more Glaswegians.

