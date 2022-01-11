An online agony aunt page has been launched by a Glasgow salon owner who missed chatting with customers during the lockdown.

An online agony aunt page has been created by a Glasgow salon owner who missed chatting with clients during the lockdown.

On her Instagram page Dear Ashleigh, Ashleigh Anderson receives dozens of messages a week from followers seeking advice on relationships, body image, and overall well-being.

After missing out on catch-ups with clients during the lockdown, a salon owner decided to start her own online agony aunt service.

On her Instagram page Dear Ashleigh, Ashleigh Anderson, the owner of Trash on Bath Street, receives dozens of messages a week from followers seeking advice on relationships, body image, and overall well-being.

During the second lockdown, in December 2020, the 30-year-old began the page.

One of her favorite aspects of her job, she said, is that women feel comfortable telling her about their lives during their appointments.

“I’ve always joked that I’m a part-time therapist,” she tells Glasgow Live.

In between appointments, I have a fantastic client base, and there’s always something new to look forward to.

People, I believe, want to talk to someone who isn’t a close friend or family member about things that happen in their lives.

“I realized how miserable I was not speaking to them during the first lockdown, so when my salon reopened, I decided to start the page – and it went viral.”

After work, Ashleigh devotes most of her evenings to her passion project.

She then posts screenshots of the messages, with the senders’ identities obscured, and a video offering her own advice.

Followers write to her with questions about dating, relationships, friendships, and other personal matters.

Despite the fact that the majority of her followers are women, she has received messages from men as well.

“Obviously, I am not qualified,” she added.

I always recommend that people seek professional help first, especially if the situation is serious.

“However, helping others during lockdown when I had nothing else to do helped me develop a positive mindset.”

Giving positive advice forced me to examine my own values.

It felt like I was working.

“It’s a lot to juggle outside of work, so I try to schedule time for myself.”

“Right now, I think I’ve found a good balance.”

While anyone suffering from mental illness should always seek professional help, Ashleigh hopes that her page will reach out to more Glaswegians in need.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.