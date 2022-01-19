An ophthalmology practice in Cumberland County has been sold.

Ophthalmology practice in Cumberland County has been sold.

East Pennsboro Township has been acquired by a company that owns ophthalmology practices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Dailey Harvey Eye Associates, located at 1857 Center St., has been purchased by OCLI Vision.

Spectrum Vision Partners provides management and administrative services to OCLI Vision.

In a news release, Tom Burke, CEO of Spectrum Vision Partners, said, “Dailey Harvey Eye Associates is a prestigious and reputable institution that has been providing advanced treatments for eye diseases for over 80 years.”

“We are ecstatic that they have decided to join OCLI Vision.”

We hope to serve the community for at least another 80 years as a team.”

The doctors in the practice are Drs.

Christopher Holt, Todd J Harvey, and John R Dailey

Dailey is a third-generation ophthalmologist who specializes in comprehensive ophthalmology with a focus on intraocular lenses, glaucoma treatment, and surgery.

Harvey is a ophthalmologist who specializes in laser-assisted cataract surgery, advanced lens implantation, basic sutureless cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment and surgery, macular degeneration, and diabetic eye diseases.

He also served in the United States Air Force for four years.

Holt is a therapeutic licensed optometrist who offers complete family eye care, including pediatric and senior eye care.

Holt focuses on toric, monovision, and bifocal contact lens fittings.

The deal’s terms were not disclosed.

–Industry News

Daniel Urie can be found on Twitter (@DanielUrie2018) and Facebook (@DanielUrie2018).