An outbreak of avian malaria decimated a penguin colony at Dudley Zoo.

Despite round-the-clock care from staff, around 70% of Dudley Zoo’s 69-strong penguin colony had already died from the disease, according to the zoo.

A number of the zoo’s “much-loved Humboldt penguins” died in an outbreak of the disease, which was announced “with immense sadness” by Dudley Zoo.

A zoo spokeswoman told me that about 70% of the colony of 69 had died, but she added that she “didn’t want to put an exact number on it because it could still change.”

It comes after an outbreak of avian flu in Devon that was transmitted to a human.

“We are all heartbroken with the huge loss in Penguin Bay,” zoo director Derek Grove said. “It’s been an especially distressing time for our bird team who have devoted years to their care.”

“Over the past few weeks, their commitment and tireless efforts to care for our penguins have been exemplary.

“In their fight to save as many birds as possible, they’ve provided round-the-clock care to individually treat the birds, and we applaud their dedication.”

Avian malaria is a parasitic disease transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito that cannot be transmitted to humans or other animals.

The zoo said the outbreak could not be stopped despite the efforts of veterinary experts and the zoo’s bird keepers, and many penguins died as a result.

“We know we’ve done everything we can,” Mr Grove said, after consulting with avian experts and animal collections around the world.

Over the last 30 years, the zoo in the West Midlands has had a successful breeding program for Humboldt penguins.

It began with five hand-reared chicks in 1991 and has grown to be one of the country’s largest self-sustaining colonies, with many of the penguins helping to establish new groups at museums across the country.

“Thankfully, such occurrences are rare, and we’ve never seen anything like it before in over three decades,” Mr Grove said. “Unfortunately, penguins are particularly susceptible to the disease because they lack natural resistance to it, and it’s also not easily identifiable through medical tests.”

He said he was unsure “if last year’s unusual weather pattern played a role.”

