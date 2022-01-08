An ‘unusual event’ has occurred at a nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan’s shoreline.

An ‘unusual event’ has occurred at a nuclear power plant on the shores of Lake Michigan.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – According to federal regulators, an unusual event occurred at a nuclear power plant in Southwest Michigan.

The month of January saw a fire.

6 at the Donald C Cook Nuclear Power Plant, about 11 miles south of St. Louis.

The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a warning about Joseph.

At 10:44 a.m., an impending fire was discovered.

The alert stated that there was no fire on Thursday.

Cables and cable trays were not harmed.

The vault’s fire protection system is out of service, but other precautions are in place, according to the alert.

