An urgent appeal has been issued to find missing man Joseph Miller, 21, from the Paisley area.

A search has been launched to find a man who has gone missing in the Paisley area.

Joseph Miller, 21, was last seen in Paisley’s Seedhill neighborhood around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Officers believe he may have then gone into Paisley’s town centre.

Police Scotland is now urging anyone with information about Joseph’s whereabouts to contact them, stating that they are growing concerned for his safety.

He is described as white and Scottish, standing 5ft 6in tall with a slim build and midlong brown hair.

He was last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans, a black hoodie with white patterns across the chest and arms, a green and blue bomber style jacket, and chunky white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident 3244 from December 29, 2021.