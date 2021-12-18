An urgent search is underway for a Glasgow woman who has been missing for six days, and her family is growing increasingly concerned.

Family members are growing increasingly concerned about a Glasgow woman who has been missing for six days.

Andrea Harvey has been missing for nearly a week, and police say her family and friends are growing concerned for her safety.

A search has been launched for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Andrea Harvey, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, December 7 at around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Police Scotland immediately.

Andrea is described as a white woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a slim build.

Her left eye has a scar on it.

It is unknown what she is wearing at this time.

“Andrea has not been seen or in contact with her family or friends for several days now, and they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare,” said Inspector Alyson Bolton of Maryhill Police Office.

We are conducting extensive searches for Andrea, with a number of police resources on the lookout for her.

I’d like to hear from anyone who has seen her or has any information that could lead to her location.”

If you think you’ve seen Andrea or have any information, call 101 and give them the incident number.

