Anadolu Agency: 100-year journey to become global brand

ANKARA

On its 100thanniversary, Anadolu Agency ranks among the world’s most reputed news agencies with more than 3,000 employees from 124 nationalities and broadcasts in 13 languages.

It provides news in real-time to 6,000 media outlets across 100 countries with a daily average of 2,000 stories, 2,350 photos, nine infographics, 435 videos and 18 live broadcasts.

Anadolu Agency was founded on April 6, 1920, under the directives of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened, with the aim of raising the “voice of Anatolia to the world” during the War of Independence.

Its reporters in far-flung areas bring powerful stories and visuals to readers, giving a voice to the voiceless.

Anadolu Agency is followed with great interest not only in Turkey but also in the world.

The agency also produces two-thirds of the photos published in national newspapers in Turkey and produces 40% of the news.

Live broadcasts

Anadolu Agency live broadcasts important developments across the world to its subscribers.

It has a daily average of 18 broadcasts.

Global brand

With a network of correspondents in 100 countries and 41 international offices, Anadolu Agnecy provides news 24/7.

Anadolu Agency shares news from around the world to Turkey and communicates Turkey’s agenda to the world through an expansive network from New York to Tehran, from London to Ethiopia, and from Indonesia to Colombia.

Recently, Anadolu Agency signed a collaboration agreement with Reuters.

Anadolu Agency, which previously serviced photos to the world media via agreements with Agence France-Presse (AFP), Getty Images, DPA, provides video services directly to the television channels worldwide with the agency’s logo as part of its agreement with Reuters.

Besides content partnership, the century-old agency transmits news articles especially in English along with a photo and video content to the media organizations in relevant countries via the content exchange agreements signed with different agencies in nearly 60 countries.

Other than its domestic and international agreements, Anadolu Agency also has several projects and cooperation agreements with nearly 20 organizations including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), D-8 and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

Social media followers hit 9M

Anadolu Agency has reached 9 million followers on social media and its monthly web page views have reached 19 million.

7M photos, 1M video

Renewing its global digital content distribution platform anadoluimages.com for its 100th year, Anadolu Agency added 1 million videos.

The platform, with a total of 8 million visuals, provides direct content to global media organizations from all over the world with easy purchasing options. Some 7 million photos and 1 million videos in the digital archive can be accessed through the platform of Anadolu Agency.

Through Anadolu Agency Company News, the bulletins of contracted institutions are serviced to all media outlets across Turkey simultaneously.

The financial news and data flow from Turkey and the world are published simultaneously via its Finance Terminal.

The Energy Terminal is a platform that allows monitoring and follow-up of developments in the field of energy analysis and reports from Turkey and the world as well as developments in national and international companies.

Sharing journalism experiences

With its AA Publications brand, Anadolu Agency shares its journalism experience with its readers. The Anadolu Agency Almanac, which is published in three languages every year in Turkish, English and Arabic, is also an important archive in documenting the important events of the year.

Besides the almanac, the agency prepares informative books that mark events of that year. Turkey’s Journey to the White Continent is an archive on the Antarctic, which researchers can benefit greatly from.

The 100th Anniversary Collection publication comprising Our Presidents, The World and Turkey in 100 years, and AA’s 100 yearbook will be a special series for 2020.

Moreover, the fundamental book for reporters The Correspondents, a picture book Turkey From Above, and Turkey’s Challenge Against Daesh and Operation Peace Spring have been presented to readers.

Master-apprentice doctrine

The Anadolu Agency News Academy, established in 2011, provides practical and systematic trainings.

Aiming to ensure that those who work or want to work in the media sector have analytical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, news writing techniques, image and photo shooting knowledge and skills in the field of journalism, Anadolu Agency is bringing back the “master-apprentice doctrine” back to life via its practical training.

Anadolu Agency, which provides a large number of trainings in many fields especially in war journalism at the News Academy, has prepared the War Journalists Handbook and Fundamental Book of Reporter-Journalist with the contributions of its experienced staff. It is the only resource in the field which is taught at universities, and it offers guidance information especially for those who are new to the profession.

Istanbul Photo Awards

With aims to support photojournalism, which is one of the most difficult areas of the profession, Anadolu Agency aims to encourage photojournalists with awards distributed as part of the Istanbul Photo Awards, an international news photo contest held since 2015.

The photo exhibit of the competition, which introduces Turkey in the international arena and has become an indicator of Anadolu Agency’s prowess in news photography, opens every year at the United Nations Headquarters.

All in all, Anadolu Agency is as committed to truthful reportage today, as it was a century ago.