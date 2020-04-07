‘Anadolu Agency aligning itself with humanitarian issues’

ANKARA

Palestinian resistance and popular figures hailed Anadolu Agency for covering human rights issues and its role in revealing the truth as Turkey’s flagship news agency observes its centennial on Monday.

“I appreciate and respect the Anadolu Agency’s decades-long role in aligning itself with just humanitarian issues,” Qadorah Faris, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, said in a message to Anadolu Agency.

Saying that Anadolu Agency sides with justice, Faris lauded the agency’s support to the Palestinian cause and being “the voice of the defenseless.”

“I thank Anadolu Agency for its responsiveness to the issue of the Palestinian prisoners at this great humane level,” he added.

For his part, Shaikh Kamal al-Khateeb, deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, congratulated Anadolu Agency for its centennial.

“The value of honest and faithful media outlets appears in their coverage for the sensitive national issues. Anadolu Agency deals with the Palestine cause faithfully to convey its voice to the world,” he said.

Also, Khaled Zabarqa, lawyer of Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement and a Palestinian resistance icon, said in a message to Anadolu Agency: “We highly appreciate the professionalism of Anadolu Agency that today has become a voice and a breather for free people all over the world.”

Anadolu Agency has become “the title for the truth that the imperialist world wants to obliterate, fraud and change,” he said.

The lawyer expressed support for Anadolu Agency in its role in “revealing the truth, raising the voice of human rights and the oppressed to the whole world.”

Anadolu Agency was established on April 6, 2020, by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic. Monday marks the centennial of Turkey’s global news provider.

Anadolu Agency currently publishes news stories in over a dozen languages: Turkish, English, Spanish, Arabic, French, Kurdish, Indonesian, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Russian, Albanian, Persian, and Macedonian.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing nearly 6,000 subscribers from 100 countries with thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of more than 3,000 employees of 124 different nationalities.