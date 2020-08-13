Anadolu Agency management visits main opposition head

ANKARA

The Anadolu Agency management team on Wednesday visited Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, as part of the agency’s centenary.

The team led by Anadolu Agency’s Director-General Senol Kazanci visited Kilicdaroglu in his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in the capital Ankara and briefed him over the agency’s local and international organizational structure.

The CHP leader congratulated Anadolu Agency and wished them success in the future.

The news agency was established on April 6, 1920 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the Turkish Republic. It operates in 13 languages and provides news to nearly 6,000 subscribers from 100 countries.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas