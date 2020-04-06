Anadolu Agency our trusted news source: Arab journalists

ISTANBUL

Arab journalists praised Anadolu Agency and its distinguished performance in a myriad of news media, saying it is their “trusted source of news.”

Several Arab journalists marked the 100th anniversary of the agency. They noted that the agency has in recent years achieved much progress, especially in expanding its organization with more departments and publishing in a multitude of languages.

The Turkey-based International news agency is celebrating its first 100th anniversary since it was founded on April 6, 1920 — 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has been working to disseminate factual news from across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism and speed.

It is seen as one of the world’s most prestigious news agencies, currently producing news in 13 languages and serving 6,000 subscribers in 93 countries with at least 3,000 employees stationed in 100 countries.

Pro-people bias

Tunisian journalist Aida Bin Omar said: “I salute to the agency’s cadres, management and employees on the 100th anniversary of its founding, as it throughout its history enriched the global historical memory and contributed to the enrichment of humanity as well.”

“Anadolu Agency is well-known for its neutrality and bias towards peoples’ issues and I rely on it as a source of correct information because it doesn’t depend on distortion and operates with a professional and neutral approach that defends the people,” she said.

“The agency is the opposite of most Arab media, neutral and different, defending democracy and pluralism, while the aforementioned media are a subject to politicization and mobilization,” Omar added.

As a “main and reliable” source on important events for many intellectuals, the agency’s reports are widely shared and read on social media, she noted.

A difficult balance

Despite that many journalists were averse to official news agencies, Syrian journalist Ammar Ezz said Anadolu Agency has in recent years made a leap in terms of output in “numerous publications and languages that direct it to the world.”

“As for the Arab bulletin, which I care about most, it worked somewhat by balancing on the news of Turkey. Anadolu Agency didn’t only touch Turkish issues but also Arab issues inside and outside Turkey,” Ezz said.

Citing the agency’s “network of correspondents in Arab countries” and its close coverage of the Syrian Uprising since its outbreak, Ezz said these were the “most prominent things that attract me to Anadolu Agency,

“Not only in terms of obtaining information, but also in terms of other accompanying services such as videos, pictures and others,” he added.

Anadolu Agency “is trying to strike a difficult balance between different points of view, especially after the outbreak of the Arab Spring in many Arab countries,” he said.

Bridge of communication

Jordanian journalist Rabie al-Soub described Anadolu Agency as an “ancient agency that has been witnessing many important events in the world and witnessed the founding of the Turkish Republic.”

“We receive Turkey’s news, as well as international news, from it [Anadolu Agency]. The agency is distinctive through its correspondents. Usually, various media and news agencies carry news from Anadolu Agency due to the diversity of its publications,” said al-Soub.

“The agency’s presence is important, especially with the great Arab presence in Turkey in recent years, and it [Anadolu Agency] has always been a bridge for communication between the Turks and Arabs,” he said.

Anadolu Agency currently produces news in Turkish, English, Arabic, Russian, French, Spanish, Kurdish/Kurmanji, Kurdish/Sorani, Persian, Indonesian, Bosnian, Albanian and Macedonian.

The agency has a unique standing in the world with its news and powerful visuals from the most compelling regions of the world.

Anadolu Agency maintains a master/apprentice doctrine, which is today increasingly being put aside in the journalistic profession. The concept was revived through practical training at the Anadolu Agency News Academy founded in 2011.

Providing training in many fields — including war journalism — Anadolu Agency also guides novice reporters with its fundamental handbooks on different facets of the profession.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara