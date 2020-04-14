Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – April 14, 2020

ANKARA

Here is Anadolu Agency’s rundown of the latest developments around the world and Turkey. Let’s start with the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus continues to rapidly spread around the world. The number of confirmed cases is now over 1.92 million globally, while approximately 120,000 have died and over 453,000 have recovered.

Sadly, Turkey on Monday evening confirmed 98 more deaths and 4,093 new cases, bringing the death toll to 1,296 and the tally of cases to 61,049.

Several strong new measures to stem the spread of the virus were announced in Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that curfews would continue to be imposed every weekend until the pandemic subsides with the next curfew to be imposed on April 18-19.

Turkey will also build new hospitals as part of its fight against the outbreak.

Also, the country has so far delivered assistance to 34 countries to help them fight the pandemic.

What about other countries?

The outbreak is continuing dramatic to spread in the U.S.

While more than 23,600 people have died from the novel coronavirus there, over 582,000 have been infected, according to data from the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

However, President Trump struck back at criticism on his administration’s coronavirus measures by saying: Everything we did was right.”

In Italy, the latest data brings a small glimmer of hope for the country. The country on Monday reported 566 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 20,465 — still the highest in the world, but maintaining signs of a slowdown.

However, Spain suffered another difficult day, with 517 new recorded deaths from the coronavirus and a total number of fatalities exceeding 17,500.

As for other European heavyweights, the death toll in France increased to 14,967, in the U.K. to 11,329, and in Germany to 3,194.

Also, in Iran, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 4,585.

Health authorities in several Arab, African and Asian countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the virus on Friday.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus could only be lifted slowly and if the right public health measures were in place, including a significant capacity for contact tracing.

Conflict zones

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) continued to advance further against warlord Khalifa Haftar.

It has regained control of around 2,000 square miles of land west of the capital Tripoli from Haftar’s forces and seized 10 tanks, hundreds of heavy and light weapons and ammunition, military equipment and Grad rockets belonging to the UAE and Egypt.

Besides, nearly 110,000 displaced Syrians have returned to their homes in Idlib province, northwestern Syria, since Turkey and Russia agreed on a cease-fire in the region on March 5.

U.S. elections

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders formally threw his weight behind presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Monday, just days after exiting the White House race.

Sanders said that Democrats must unite behind the former vice president if U.S. President Donald Trump is to be defeated in November’s nationwide election, imploring his supporters to back Biden.

Actual

Turkey’s parliament ratified a penal reform bill early on Tuesday aimed at reducing the sentences of thousands of prisoners, paving the way for their release in a bid to ease overcrowding and protect them from the coronavirus.

Sex crimes that offend the public’s conscience, as well as drug crimes, first-degree murder, violence against women and terrorism, were excluded from the reform.

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) announced on Monday that the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) accepted its design registration application. Thus, the company completed another important step in the design process.

Sports

Turkey’s Football Clubs Association said on Monday that Turkish Super League football clubs faced a 30% loss in revenue from television broadcasting deals this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns died as a result of the virus.