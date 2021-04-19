Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – April 19, 2021

ANKARA

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey on Sunday reported 55,802 new coronavirus cases, including 3,101 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data, taking the total case tally to over 4.26 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 35,926 with 318 new fatalities.

Security forces destroyed eight caves in eastern Turkey and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, inflicting a blow on the PKK, the terror group responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people in the country over the course of more than 35 years.

Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia Mosque underwent restoration using the most advanced techniques and its restoration sets an example for the world, according to Dr. Coskun Yilmaz, the provincial director of culture and tourism in Istanbul.

India recorded a new daily high of more than 261,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, taking the country’s total to 14.7 million.

Pakistan set a new record of daily infections and fatalities as the third wave of COVID-19 continued to batter the South Asian nation.

Other developments worldwide

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime announced that it will hold presidential polls on May 26 amid an ongoing military conflict, humanitarian crisis and stalled negotiations.

Ersin Tatar, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said his country would go to Geneva for UN-led talks with a new vision, including cooperation based on sovereign equality of the two states, adding the TRNC was going to the Cyprus-themed conference with a stronger hand.

At least 11 people were killed and hundreds injured after a passenger train derailed in Egypt. Turkey extended its condolences to the “friendly and brotherly” people of the country.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested two people Saturday on charges of preparing the assassination of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and of planning a coup in Belarus.

Drawing criticism from UEFA and disapproval from FIFA, several top European football clubs announced the establishment of a breakaway league. UEFA earlier vowed to take legal measures to bar the move.