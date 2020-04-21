Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – April 21, 2020

ANKARA

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Let’s begin with the daily death toll from Turkey. The country’s health minister confirmed 123 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,140.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 90,980 as 4,674 more people tested positive for the virus.

In addition, 1,454 patients recovered on Monday, and the total number of recoveries rose to 13,430.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan announced that starting on Thursday, April 23, which is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of Turkey’s parliament, Turkey will impose a 4-day curfew in 31 provinces to contain the spread of the virus.

Turkish president inaugurated a giant city hospital in Istanbul on Monday as the country intensifies its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

While all countries are experiencing difficulties due to a shortage of ventilators amid the pandemic, Erdogan said Turkey will produce 5,000 medical ventilators by the end of May to fight the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus continue hurting world

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 170,000 mark, while the number of cases is close to hitting 2.5 million, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 646,700 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed efforts to develop vaccines to counter COVID-19 in different parts of the world while urging equitable distribution once they are approved.

The U.S. is still the most affected country in the world, where deaths have passed 42,000 and confirmed cases have reached nearly 787,000.

One of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the new coronavirus, Italy reported 454 new deaths, bringing the tally to 24,114.

Spain announced 399 more deaths from the coronavirus, pushing the total number of official fatalities to 20,852.

In France, 20,265 lives have been lost due to the coronavirus since the beginning of March. Some 553 people died on Monday.

U.K’s coronavirus death toll hit 16,509 with 449 new deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 4,268 to 47,121 on Monday, while the death toll reached 405 with 44 new fatalities.

State media reported an additional 91 fatalities in Iran from the coronavirus as the death toll rose to 5,209.

International law experts are blaming Beijing for the losses incurred due to the coronavirus which emerged in Wuhan, China late last year and swelled into a pandemic.

Saudi Arabia suspended Tarawih prayers at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Other latest developments

The price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil curtailed sharply Monday, falling into negative territory for the first time in history.

The death toll in the weekend mass shooting in Canada is now “more than 19 victims,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a press conference Monday.

Turkey condemned the shooting rampage in Canada, in which more than a dozen people were killed over the weekend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz agreed Monday to form a national unity government.

Australia will require Google and social media giant Facebook to pay for the content they use from the country.