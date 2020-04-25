Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – April 24, 2020

ANKARA

Turkey on Thursday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the nation’s parliament as well as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the day saying: “April 23 is the most important symbol of democracy and the nation’s sovereignty.”

At 9 p.m. local time, people gathered at the windows and balconies of their homes to sing the national anthem, the Istiklal Marsi (March of Freedom), while waving the Turkish flag.

Congratulations poured in from around the world.

The head of the State Duma, or Russian lower chamber of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, congratulated his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop for the centenary of the Turkish parliament.

Top leaders from the Western Balkan countries of Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia also celebrated the anniversary of Turkey’s parliament.

Starting on Thursday, Turkey imposed a 4-day curfew in 31 provinces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Let’s continue with the daily death toll from Turkey. The country’s health minister confirmed 115 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,491.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 101,790 as 3,116 more people tested positive for the virus.

Other latest developments

World leaders congratulated Muslims on the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

“I welcome the Ramadan-i-Sharif of our nation and the entire Islamic world, as we will perform the first Tarawih prayer tonight and hold its first fast,” said President Erdogan.

US President Donald Trump also wished Muslims across the nation and the world “Ramadan Mubarak,” or a blessed Ramadan, saying he prays for those observing the holy month.