Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – Aug. 22, 2020

ANKARA

In Turkey, a total of 772 more people won their battle against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 235,569.

Turkey reported 22 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing deaths to 6,080.

Health care workers ran 92,227 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 6 million.

According to test results, the number of cases nationwide reached 255,723, with 1,203 new infections.

Global coronavirus developments

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 797,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 22.8 million cases have been reported, while an excess of 14.6 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

India’s health minister launched an interactive first-of-its-kind game late Thursday called Corona Fighters which urges adherence to key COVID-appropriate behaviors.

The country’s coronavirus tally has surged past the 2.9 million mark, while the recovery rate stands at 73.9%

South Korea reported another daily record in cases following a fresh wave of an outbreak, according to local media.

Central Asian and Eurasian countries such as Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Armenia reported new cases and deaths from the coronavirus.

Spain broke its COVID-19 infection record this summer for a second day in a row, with the Ministry of Health reporting 8,148 new cases.

Italy recorded 947 new cases Friday, up from 845 the previous day, confirming a surging trend in new infections registered in the past two weeks.

In Iran, at least 112 fatalities have raised the death toll to 20,376, the Health Ministry said.

Also, Lebanon began implementing a complete shutdown for two weeks to stem a rise in infections.

Moreover, The WHO chief said he hopes the world can end the pandemic in less than two years.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was answering questions about the comparison between last century’s Spanish flu and the coronavirus afflicting the world at a webinar.

Other developments

Turkish security forces “neutralized” five more terrorists as part of ongoing Operation Claw-Tiger operations in northern Iraq, the country’s National Defense Ministry said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of major natural gas reserves in the Black Sea.

“Turkey has made the biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea,” Erdogan said at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

Turkey found 320 billion cubic meters (11.3 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas July 20, and wants to supply the discovered gas to public use in 2023.

Further, the Libyan government announced a cease-fire and ordered the military to stop all combat operations.

The Tripoli-seated Government of National Accord said the “cease-fire requires the areas of Sirte and al-Jufra to be demilitarized within security arrangements.”

It called for presidential and parliamentary elections in March.

The UN welcomed cease-fire initiatives and activating the political process.

Additionally, the US hit 14 unnamed Iranian individuals with visa restrictions for their alleged involvement in rights violations.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

Spanish football club Sevilla won the 2020 UEFA Europa League title with a 3-2 win against Italy’s Inter Milan.