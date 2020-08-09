Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – Aug. 9, 2020

ANKARA

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Turkey

Turkey reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the number to 239,622. The death toll from the outbreak remains at 5,829 but the country maintains tight measures.

Turkey “neutralized” two PKK terrorists in an air operation in northern Iraq, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Also, Turkish security forces arrested two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the country’s southern border, the ministry said.

Blast in Lebanon

Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) provided humanitarian aid Saturday to thousands affected by Tuesday’s massive explosion at a port in Beirut.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) also launched a relief campaign to help those affected.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged Arab countries to support Lebanon in the wake of the explosion.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said during a Beirut visit that Ankara is ready to send more medical assistance and food aid to help Lebanon during its time of need.

Oktay offered Turkey’s Port of Mersin for use by Lebanon until that country’s Port of Beirut is rebuilt.

He stressed that Ankara is ready to help reconstruct the heavily damaged port and nearby buildings.

The wife of Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon Jan Waltmans, died of wounds sustained in the blast, according to the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 723,600 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 19.4 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 11.78 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Eurasian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Armenia and Georgia continue to report new deaths and cases related to the novel coronavirus.

India recorded 61,537 new cases in the past 24 hours, health officials there said Saturday.

Germany added Romania and Bulgaria to its list of risky areas for the novel coronavirus.

New regulations to fight the virus took effect in England as the pandemic continues to send shockwaves throughout the country.

Face masks are now compulsory in more indoor settings, including places of worship, museums, libraries, cinemas, and public areas in hotels.

Other developments

At least nine people were killed and 14 injured in a suicide car bombing in the Somalian capital, officials said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina marked the 95th birth anniversary of Alija Izetbegovic, the country’s first president and a pivotal figure in the troubled history of the Balkans.