Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – March 27, 2021

ANKARA

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported more than 29,000 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The Turkish central bank’s reserves amounted to $95.3 billion at the end of February, the bank announced.

Turkey condemned the attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot administration.

If needed, Turkey is ready to help resolve a blockage in Egypt’s Suez Canal, according to the nation’s transport and infrastructure minister.

Students at a major technical university developed an autonomous wheelchair to improve accessibility for people with walking disabilities.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council in Istanbul.

COVID-19 updates worldwide

Pakistan’s daily coronavirus tally crossed 4,000 for the first time since last July as that country is in the grip of a third wave.

Hungary reported 11,265 new cases, its highest single-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic.

The US announced it stopped distributing Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment because of a surge in coronavirus variants.

Germany is facing a deteriorating situation as the country is hit hard by a third wave of the pandemic, according to a top health official who warned the worst is still in store.

Mauritania started its vaccination campaign as a shipment of 50,000 doses arrived from China.

After a surge in cases, Kenya’s president announced new measures, locking down five counties and suspending parliamentary and county assembly sessions.

Former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes coronavirus originated and “escaped” from a Wuhan lab in China.

The UN and international air and sea groups urged governments to prioritize seafarers and aircrew in national vaccination programs.

Spain’s official death toll surged beyond 75,000 as the Health Ministry reported 590 fatalities from the disease.

Other global developments

China imposed retaliatory sanctions against nine Britons and four business entities, arguing they “maliciously spread lies and disinformation.”

A group of Muslims gathered in front of a school in West Yorkshire, England to protest after a teacher showed offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad during a class.

At least 32 people were killed and 108 injured in Egypt in a collision between two passenger trains, said the Health Ministry.

Patrick Jerome Achi was appointed Ivory Coast’s prime minister following the death of his predecessor earlier this month.

The European Council lifted sanctions on the former prime minister of the internationally unrecognized General National Congress of Libya.

US President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to a virtual climate summit that will take place next month, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the White House announced.