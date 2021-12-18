ANALYSIS – Afghanistan’s vast lithium reserves could help the country transition from aid to trade.

ANALYSIS – Afghanistan’s vast lithium reserves have the potential to transform the country’s economy from one of aid to one of trade.

Due to its use in batteries and non-conventional energy products, lithium, like oil, is quickly becoming a strategic product.

The commitments made by countries at the recently concluded United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, are largely dependent on the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan, as the country’s vast lithium reserves hold promise for global non-conventional energy needs.

Analysts believe attention will return to Afghanistan in order to tap the country’s vast lithium reserves, which are used in batteries that power cell phones, laptops, and electric and hybrid vehicles.

Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, collectively known as the Lithium Triangle countries (LTCs), are thought to have the world’s largest lithium reserves, dubbed the “oil of the twenty-first century.”

However, because transporting lithium from South America is uneconomical for Asia’s energy-starved countries, they are now banking on the return of order in Afghanistan to harness lithium right next door.

Afghanistan’s lithium deposits could rival those of the LTCs, according to the Financial Times of the United Kingdom.

Lithium, like oil, is quickly becoming a strategic product, according to Elif Nuroglu, the head of the Turkish-German University’s Economics Department.

“Lithium, like oil, can almost certainly be weaponized because it will be used in a variety of fields in the future, from automobile production to autonomous robots and machines,” she said.

A group of Chinese mining industry representatives recently visited Afghanistan for an on-the-spot inspection and to secure mining rights, according to the British newspaper, despite Afghanistan’s severe financial and humanitarian crisis.

According to the Chinese daily Global Times, the mining industry in Afghanistan is hampered by policy uncertainty, security, the economy, and poor infrastructure.

Assurance of safety

According to analysts, any mining and production would be contingent on the Taliban providing security guarantees for Chinese investment.

“The Taliban may consider providing security personnel for Chinese projects, similar to what Pakistan did for the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects,” Claudia Chia, an analyst at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, says.

China has already invested in a number of major projects in Afghanistan, including the world’s second-largest copper mine, the Aynak Copper Mine.

However, due to the country's insecurity and ongoing fighting,

