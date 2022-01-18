ANALYSIS – Armenia in 2021: Caught in the Crossfire

Nikol Pashinyan will go down in history as a leader who remained in power despite suffering a humiliating defeat.

Ogul Tuna is the Director of the Ankara Center for Global Politics and is pursuing his doctorate in the History Department at the University of California Irvine (UCI).

The status quo in the South Caucasus was altered in the year 2021.

The opposition to the new situation, on the other hand, persisted.

While Azerbaijan, the victor of the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, was busy rebuilding the devastated region after 30 years of occupation, Armenia was dealing with internal strife.

However, he was confronted with a year-long military memorandum and subsequent protests, assassination attempts, early elections, opposition declarations of national resistance to election results, cease-fire violations, normalization with Turkey, and peace negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Although diplomatic traffic between Ankara, Baku, and Yerevan ended in 2021, whether peace will prevail in the region in 2022 will be determined by the Armenian people’s will.

Internal snags

Pashinyan, who came to power in 2018 after the hope-filled Velvet Revolution, quickly turned to nationalist populism to ensure his legitimacy, as his ascendency signaled the end of the Karabakh clan’s 20-year reign — from 1998 to 2018, Karabakh Armenians Robert Kocharyan and Serj Sarkisyan ruled the country.

Pashinyan quickly abandoned his promises to fight corruption and engage in peace talks in favor of policies that were abrasive enough to use the slogan “unification” with the Nagorno-Karabakh regime.

As a result, on November 1st, the U.S.

A cease-fire agreement was reached on September 9-10, 2020, which resulted in a significant change in the region and confirmed Azerbaijan’s victory.

The year 2021 began in Nagorno-Karabakh, under the watchful eye of Russia’s peacekeeping force.

Since the cease-fire agreement, ongoing protests and anti-Pashinyan rhetoric have resulted in one of the country’s worst depressions, which began in February.

Pashinyan met up with Tiran Khachatryan, the Chief of the General Staff.

Following Khachatryan’s dismissal, a memorandum was issued by 40 high-ranking officers against Pashinyan.

Thousands of dissidents poured into the streets of Yerevan, led by Kocharyan and Sarkisyan.

Pashinyan retaliated with counter-rallying, escalating political tensions in Armenia.

