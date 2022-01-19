ANALYSIS – Baerbock’s Moscow Visit

The visit to Moscow by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is crucial for both German-Russian relations and Europe’s future.

The author studied Political Science and Philosophy at the University of Bielefeld in Germany and received his master’s degree in European and International Affairs from the Turkish-German University.]

ANKARA

Recent events in Ukraine, and now Kazakhstan, are pressuring Germany and Europe to act quickly.

If Germany and the EU are to continue to play a significant role in international politics, they must act accordingly.

On foreign policy, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens in the coalition government have opposing viewpoints.

The SPD, for example, takes a diplomatic stance on the Nord Stream 2 project, whereas the Greens advocate for a more values-based foreign policy.

As a result, the meeting between Baerbock and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will be crucial not only for Europe, but also for Germany’s foreign policy direction.

For Europe’s credibility to be restored, it must act.

Aside from the security threats to Europe, the Ukraine crisis is also a test of Europe’s ability to maintain its international credibility.

Ukraine cannot fully trust Europe’s support, as the annexation of Crimea in 2014 demonstrated.

That is why, in order to strengthen its own security, Ukraine has imported drones from Turkiye.

The NATO summit on Wednesday (12 January 2022), which demonstrated the West’s apparent unity, has helped to calm Ukraine.

In recent days, European diplomats have emphasized that the Ukraine crisis must be resolved diplomatically rather than militarily.

Both sides must act to de-escalate the situation; otherwise, the situation in the region will rapidly deteriorate.

Russia, on the other hand, clearly does not want Ukraine to join NATO and demands that the West’s expansionist policy toward Russia’s borders be halted.

The West, on the other hand, rejects such a demand, which is why Russia has refused to back down.

The statements of European diplomats and politicians demonstrate that they have a naive understanding of Russia’s capabilities.

The statements of European diplomats and politicians demonstrate that they have a naive understanding of Russia's capabilities.

