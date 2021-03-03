Analysis: Bayern on its way to new Champions League heights

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 2 (Xinhua) — Running regular training sessions seems like entering an unknown new world for Bayern Munich. The coaching staff and players can hardly remember times of constant workouts over an extended period.

In advance of the Bundesliga’s Classico against Borussia Dortmund this Saturday evening, a nearly idyllic atmosphere surrounds the Bavarian’s headquarters along the famous Saebener Strasse in Munich.

The malaise of being eliminated in the German Cup by second-tier side Holstein Kiel seems forgotten. The disappointing defeat, meanwhile, seems to have turned into an advantage, at least when it comes to the goals in the national league and the Champions League.

Smiling faces can be spotted among the employees of the 2020 treble winner. Coach Hansi Flick appears in a happy state as he can intensify efforts to work on minor issues to prepare his side for the final stages of the 2020/2021 season.

The stressful times of attending games every two to three days due to Champions League issues and the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar seem a thing of the past.

As it fits the situation, star striker Thomas Mueller’s return is spreading optimism at the club’s headquarter.

Not only that the 31-year-old has made a rapid and stunning comeback after his smooth COVID-19 infection, but the German national coaches’ latest announcements increase the good mood.

For the first time since Mueller’s exclusion from the national team in March 2019, Joachim Loew spoke about the return of Bayern’s driving force into the German squad.

Loew spoke about a lost year due to the pandemic and his considering to “interrupt” his efforts to rejuvenate the German squad. Doors for Mueller (and most likely Dortmund defender Mats Hummels) all of a sudden seem to have opened up again.

According to Loew, Mueller is the first to return after the team’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania, and Northern Macedonia at the end of March.

Mueller’s ambitions are growing after Loew’s statements reports say. The forward turned up for extra training on the free Monday.

Aside from the good news from the national team, Bayern’s actions regarding their future squad step by step seem to fall in place.

Media reports speak of 23-year-old Omar Richards having signed a contract until 2025, joining in from Championship side FC Reading. The fullback is said to act as a back-up for Alphonso Davies and is increasing Flick’s options in the defense as Lukas Hernandez is free for a center-back position.

Former United defender and Reading coach Jaap Stam praised Richards as a perfect match for Bayern as “he has quality with the ball, speed, and skills in the forwarding game.”

Recently, Bayern signed Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (23) to close the gap caused by David Alaba’s departure at the end of this season.

Talent Jamal Musiala is soon signing his first professional contract until 2025 after turning 18 at the end of last week.

Flick spoke about his side’s hunger to get back to the stability and work of the struggling defense. 67 scored goals in the national league speak for Bayern’s power up front, while 32 conceived goals tell the story of too many open spaces in the back.

Training sessions over an entire week ahead of the Dortmund challenge appear like an unexpected opportunity to improve. Flick and his squad seem determined to use their chance and continue their hunt for a new Champions League title. Enditem