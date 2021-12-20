ANALYSIS – Besieged while attempting to contain: When the US invaded Afghanistan, it unintentionally opened Pandora’s Box.

ANALYSIS – Besieged while attempting to contain: When the US invaded Afghanistan, it opened Pandora’s Box.

Without involving the US, European, Asian, and Middle Eastern countries can now develop solutions to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a black hole that exports terror and migration to its neighbors.

If there’s one thing the global geopolitical struggle that began with the First World War has taught us over the past century, it’s that what superpowers’ policies aim to achieve and what they actually achieve can be drastically different.

The United States’ policies in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, as well as the fact that Afghanistan was eventually handed over to the Taliban after a 20-year struggle, demonstrated once again that “unpredictable outcomes” are unavoidable in the geopolitical arena.

The attacks on US soil on 911, like the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, reminded the US administration that security could not be guaranteed by distance.

And, as they did against Japan in 1941, the White House’s first thought was that “the only option available to a country hit by a successful surprise attack would be to strike back immediately.”

No one in the US administration most likely felt compelled to look into the cause-and-effect relationships that led to September 11, 2001.

When looking at the events that propelled Al-Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden to prominence, we can see that they were not limited to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

What happened to bring us to this point?

By listing the central components of this process, we can arrive at the chain of intertwined consequences that prepared the ground for the birth of Al-Qaeda: the Islamic world’s response to colonial imperialism, the rivalry between Pakistan and India since their independence, the US administration’s exaggerated predictions about the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the provoking of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein against the Iranian Revolution, and the US’s desire to turkishize Afghanistan.

