ANALYSIS – Beyond the EU-Western Balkans Summit

The EU’s credibility as a regional partner is at risk, with strategic ramifications for both the region and the EU, creating a vacuum that China and Russia can easily fill.

The annual EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brdo, Slovenia, featured lunch, family photos, smiles, and other rituals, but no decision or progress on enlargement; all that was achieved was a “reaffirmation” of ties.

“Europe is like a bicycle that must always keep moving,” wrote Jacques Delors, former president of the European Commission, because if it does not, it will fall over.

When one considers the European Union today, one might be tempted to compare it to a bicycle whose wheels have been removed for tire replacement and no one seems particularly eager to repair it.

This attitude was on display at the informal EU-Western Balkans Summit held in Brdo, Slovenia, on Wednesday.

The summit revealed a clear split between the European Commission, led by German Ursula von der Leyen, who was clearly pro-enlargement, and the European Council, led by French Charles Michel, who expressed clear reservations about EU enlargement.

The latter stated unequivocally that it was no secret that the 27 member states did not agree on the bloc’s ability to accept new members.

Leyen supports membership, but not now, and not until 2030, as Slovenia has proposed, but “when all conditions are met.”

Of course, the EU’s eastward expansion with Romania and Bulgaria, as well as with the Visegrad Group, also known as the V4 countries; Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, an informal alliance within the EU that opposes the West’s liberal democracy, supports the struggle for a Christian Europe, and is against the supposed decadence of the West, emigration, and multiculturalism, among other things, has not been a positive experience.

To put things in context, the six Western Balkan countries of Montenegro, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have a combined population of less than 18 million people and are roughly the size of North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

Their combined gross domestic product is comparable.

