Analysis: Can German football benefit from Brexit?

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The Brexit has triggered off a controversial debate about the future relationship of the European football leagues as working permission issues might change significantly.

Not only German football clubs, fans, and pundits are puzzling over the effects, but several other leagues try to prepare for the changes.

Pros and Cons maintain the balance.

So far, the common EU market provided a free movement of employees. Current procedures are said to end after a transition period by January 1 in 2021. The EU and the UK intend to agree on an exit treaty specifying future systems by the end of 2020.

Currently, around three million EU citizens live and work in the UK. The ones already living and working in the UK can count on working permissions and permit residence.

A majority of experts are convinced top stars, coaches or players, can count on open doors in the future as they will receive working-permissions quickly.

“The Premier League is a cash cow. The Brits won’t dare to jeopardize that. I am sure there will be exceptions to allow the clubs to sign stars,” former Liverpool professional Dietmar Hamann said. The latest figures say football business is providing taxes of over three billion euros.

It is common sense that the Premier League is one of Britain’s most prominent attractions in international markets. Other sports might have to face significant financial losses and a rising number of dismissals in the sports-related employment sector.

What happens to so-called second-row football protagonists and talents, players, coaches, and staff seem unsolved until the present.

Several German media quote economic experts predict German football is going to benefit as other European countries do. Talents and former amateur team coaches such as David Wagner and Jan Siewert (both from Dortmund II to Huddersfield) and Daniel Farke (Dortmund II to Norwich City) found their way as unknown coaches to the Premier League as several second-row performers did.

“The Premier League is losing some of its attractiveness,” Henning Zuelch, a scientific economist at the Leipzig Graduate School of Management, commented.

Zuelch called Brexit “the best thing that could happen” to European football as markets will be adjusted.” The economist is not only expecting the rest of Europe to benefit but English football.

In the course of Brexit, the English FA is planning to reduce the number of permitted non-EU players for clubs from 17 to 12. On top, the number of so-called home-grown-players must increase from 8 to 12 in a 25-man-squad. The intended action is said to support the development of home-grown talents.

Media speak about a power issue between the FA and the clubs.

Employment rules and law changes will limit the Premier League’s activities on the European transfer market, says Henning Voepel, director of the Hamburg World-Economic-Institute.

Gregor Reiter, CEO of the German agent’s association, isn’t ruling out “that the Bundesliga might be the biggest profiteer.” Reiter said German clubs would get the opportunity to choose from a broader range of quality players and talents.

Heads inevitably will turn to other leagues such as the Bundesliga as the many regard the German national league as the second-best in Europe Reiter is predicting. Talents from all countries might have to stay in their domestic league or head for other markets than the UK.