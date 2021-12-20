ANALYSIS – Consultations on Afghanistan are being stepped up by Russian and Chinese-led forums.

In the middle of September, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is led by China, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is led by Russia, will meet in Dushanbe to discuss Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan is posing a challenge to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) three overarching goals of ensuring safer borders, secure societies, and stable economic progress, as the eight-member organization celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In the last few weeks, the Eurasian region has seen a flurry of activity.

The SCO summit, hosted by China, is scheduled for September in Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital.

Leaders of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet in Dushanbe just one day later.

These two powerful alliances will meet to discuss and draft measures to help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and its environs.

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan is causing concern among Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. The SCO currently has China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as members. The CSTO has Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan as members.

Afghanistan is a member of both groupings as an observer.

Pakistan has recently reached out to Afghanistan’s neighbors in an effort to reach a consensus on the future of Kabul and how to deal with the country’s new rulers.

From August to September, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi traveled to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

25-26 to see if SCO members’ positions could be calibrated.

Tajikistan’s President Imomali Rahmon stressed the importance of ensuring that the rights of Afghanistan’s minority ethnic groups, such as the Tajiks, are protected and that they are fully represented at all levels of society during his meeting with Quraishi in Dushanbe.

Second, there was a desire to ensure that no elements, whether refugees or extremists, crossed the Tajik-Afghan border illegally.

Third, Rahmon acted as a champion for not only Tajikistan but also the larger ethnic Tajik groups that live across borders.

Tajiks make up about a quarter of the world’s population.

In October, the G20 will discuss Afghanistan.

Russia has also been in consultations to coordinate peacebuilding in the region over the last few weeks.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, paid a visit to Italy on July 27.

