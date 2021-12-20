ANALYSIS – Cricket diplomacy has had a tumultuous history.

ANALYSIS: Cricket diplomacy has a tumultuous history.

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan served as icebreakers and deceptive lulls in the midst of a storm.

Even though Pakistan is experiencing déjà vu after the cricket teams of New Zealand and England abruptly canceled their tours, the game of cricket has frequently saved South Asia from wars and tensions at critical junctures.

Despite the fact that hockey remains the national sport of both India and Pakistan, cricket is the only sport that is closely linked to national and international relations.

Sports events have helped to mend the world’s fences since the Romans used gladiatorial contests to divert the public’s attention away from their leaders.

However, games have sparked conflict in the past, such as the 1969 “Football War” between El Salvador and Honduras, which was sparked by a contentious football match.

Five years after gaining independence amid the worst communal riots in history and a war in Kashmir, India and Pakistan’s leaders chose cricket to rebuild people-to-people ties.

In 1952, a Pakistani cricket team arrived in India for a test series, which included players who had previously represented undivided India.

When the Indian team returned to Pakistan in 1955 for a return tour, the Wagah border crossing was left open for the first time, and 10,000 Indian fans flocked to Lahore to watch the test match.

Those who lived in Amritsar, India’s border city, were allowed to return home each night.

Tensions between the two countries had risen in 1986, when India launched Operation Brasstacks, a major combined military exercise in the deserts of Rajasthan state, amid insurgency and Sikh separatist movement in India’s Punjab province.

These war games are “larger than any NATO exercise – and the largest since World War II,” according to international security experts.

Pakistan mobilized its forces quickly, first the entire 5th Corps and then the Southern Air Command near the Indian state of Punjab.

Pakistan had placed its entire nuclear arsenal on “high alert” in January 1987.

Diplomacy and cricket

As the crisis worsened, Pakistani President Ziaul Haq received an invitation from the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) to attend a cricket match between the two countries in.

