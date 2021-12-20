ANALYSIS – Despite a brief jailbreak, the Palestinian struggle for freedom continues.

Six Palestinians who tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa prison in September were recaptured by Israel.

Following a large-scale manhunt, Israeli forces were able to apprehend six Palestinian inmates who had tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel on Sept.

Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kahamji, the last two escaped prisoners, were re-arrested in the West Bank city of Jenin late Saturday night, according to Israeli forces.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the escapees left their hideout “unarmed and without resistance” and were “caught alive and handed over to security forces for interrogation.”

Despite the fact that the jailbreak was hailed as a “major victory” by Palestinians and exposed Israeli security and intelligence failures, the escape was short-lived.

Walid al-Hawdali, a former Palestinian prisoner, said the inmates escaped from Gilboa and ended up in a “big prison,” referring to the occupied West Bank.

“The inmates broke free from the small jail but ended up in a large prison,” al-Hawdali told Anadolu Agency.

He stated that the prisoners’ recapture was “expected” due to their limited capabilities.

While the escape was brief, it has “long-lasting meaning,” according to Al-Hawdali, author of “The Tunnel,” a playbook about a prison break.

He also warned against “exaggerating” and treating the prison break as a “miracle.”

“It’s a human effort; the inmates did their best with limited resources.”

They did a fantastic job and got all of their messages through.”

Control by the Israelis

The re-arrest of prisoners was “normal and expected in light of the occupation forces’ complete control over the occupied West Bank,” according to Riyad al-Ashqar, director of the Gaza-based Prisoner Studies Center.

According to Al-Ashqar, “the occupation’s superior security and military capabilities” make any prison escape almost impossible to sustain.

“It’s true that the six inmates did the unthinkable by releasing themselves,” al-Ashqar said.

“However, there was also the expectation that their liberty would be limited.”

He claimed that Israel controls “every inch of the West Bank” and that the manhunt had enlisted the help of tens of thousands of security personnel.

“The escape of the prisoners from the heavily fortified Gilboa prison is a severe blow to the Israeli occupation and sends a strong message,” al-Ashqar claims.

“As a result,” he explained, “the occupation increased its search.”

