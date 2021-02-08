Analysis: Dortmund in need of a reboot

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Eight league defeats in 20 rounds have turned Borussia Dortmund into a club in need of a reboot.

The Black and Yellows are in danger of throwing away the vital qualification for next season’s Champions League. Without the revenues, the club might be forced to sell some of its best players.

Media reports speak of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland already being targeted by several top European clubs.

Additionally, an overhaul of the squad seems inevitable with a new goalkeeper, several outfield players, and a new coach at the top of the must-buy list.

The club is facing a massive challenge if it is to solve on and off the pitch problems.

“The Champions League is the minimum goal. Until this week, we seemed to have other goals,” team leader Mats Hummels stated.

“I can’t imagine not playing on the international stage with the BVB. We still have the chance of turning things around quickly, but we need to start right away,” Midfielder Emre Can said.

COACHING

Edin Terzic’s record is poor. The former assistant coach and successor of Lucien Favre hasn’t been able to revive the fortunes. His four wins, four defeats and two draws are not good enough for the German outfit.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is expected to intensify efforts to sign Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose for the coming season. In the past two years, the 44-year-old former RB Salzburg coach has shown that he can develop players and teams.

Moenchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that they are in talks with his coach about the future and mentioned other clubs’ offers.

Rose is said to announce a decision over the coming weeks. Dortmund’s progress is said to affect the deal.

If the crisis increases, Dortmund might be forced to find another caretaker solution until the end of this season.

KEEPER ISSUE

Neither Roman Buerki nor Marvin Hitz have performed well enough over a longer period of time for the club to have full confidence in them.

Both keepers have produced world-class save and then followed them up with alarming mistakes that have resulted in embarrassing defeats. The club is said to looking at potential replacements in the national and international markets.

Dortmund’s primary target, Ajax keeper Andre Onana, faces a 12-month UEFA ban due to doping offenses.

SQUAD MIXTURE

Not reaching the Champions League is increasing the pressure to sell some of the top performers.

Aside from that, the new coach and the management need to rethink the squad structure. To mainly count on promising talents hasn’t paid off as the stalwarts like team captain Marco Reus haven’t supplied stability.

Team spirit also seems to be lacking recently.

British media reports speak of Manchester City preparing a 100-million euro offer for Haaland. It is said they are willing to pay him a yearly salary of up to 24 million euros.

Sancho is said to be considering a return to the Premier League.

Pundits say the team lacks robustness and is too often trying to find risky solutions when they should be playing no-nonsense football. “The team’s undoubted potential is useless in this case,” former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann said. Enditem