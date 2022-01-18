ANALYSIS – Fires in refugee camps: A tangle of negligence

ANALYSIS – Fires in refugee camps: A Web of Neglect

The fact that European countries do not allocate infrastructure resources to meet the basic needs of refugees must be discussed.

[The author is a PhD candidate in international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University with a focus on migration.]

Writings on migration frequently begin by emphasizing that it is as old as human history.

This is a cliche, but it also makes a valid point.

As a national and global phenomenon, migration remained on the agenda in 2021.

The movement of refugees towards the Belarus-Poland border in the final months of 2021 prompted an assessment of immigration and refugees under the security umbrella, with border policies frequently becoming a main agenda item.

After the house of three Syrians in Izmir on the Aegean coast was set on fire, refugees became a national agenda topic in Turkiye once again.

The number and density of refugee camps is increasing.

The living conditions in refugee camps in a period of increased human action is one of the issues that must be discussed.

The number of refugee camps is increasing as a result of states’ restrictive policies, refugees’ preference for living in camps, and the rigor of the official processes required to obtain refugee status.

According to UN Refugee Agency data from 2020, there are 26 million refugees worldwide, with 22 percent of them, or 6 million, living in camps.

The Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh is one of the world’s most crowded refugee camps, with a capacity of 800,000 people.

It’s worth noting that this camp is busier than the one in Washington, D.C.

As the number of refugee camps grows as a result of increased human activity, a slew of issues arise.

Fires, for instance, are common in refugee camps.

In the Lebanese city of Miniyeh, a massive fire erupted in a camp housing mostly Syrian refugees on Dec.

31st of December 2021

Furthermore, fires erupted in refugee camps in England (Napier barracks) in January, Spain (Nijar) in February, Greece (Thessaloniki) and Bangladesh (Cox’s Bazar) in March, Iraq (Sharya camp) in April, Greece (Samos) in September, and Italy in October.

