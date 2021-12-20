ANALYSIS – Following the COVID-related eco-health crisis, the UK is now experiencing a logistics crisis.

Due to delivery problems, the country’s fuel crisis continues.

*The author is a University of Southampton MEng.

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom

After Brexit, the United Kingdom is in deep trouble.

In the post-Brexit era, a shortage of truck drivers has caused supply chain disruption in the UK.

Empty supermarket shelves, long lines at gas stations, and the closure of gas stations have thrown the British government into a spiraling crisis, which it is attempting to manage.

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 was one of the twentieth century’s worst medical disasters.

It was a global health crisis that afflicted every continent and claimed the lives of more than 50 million people.

The United Kingdom was one of the countries hardest hit by the Spanish flu, with an estimated 250,000 people dying.

A century later, a new pandemic struck the United Kingdom, with COVID-19 claiming the lives of approximately 136,000 people.

It has wreaked havoc on the environment and public health in the United Kingdom.

Following cuts in oil production implemented by Arab crude oil producing countries, many British petrol station managers announced the closure of their businesses in November 1973, citing a fuel shortage that also affected the UK.

Today’s oil crisis results in long lines in front of gas stations and station closures, just as it did 50 years ago.

The emergence of an oil company driver shortage following Brexit brought back images from 50 years ago: lines of vehicles forming at gas stations to fill up with fuel and stations closing due to a lack of fuel.

The announcement by the BP and Tesco Alliance that a small number of petrol stations will be temporarily closed due to a shortage of transport drivers in the country has alarmed vehicle owners.

Car owners in London formed long lines in front of gas stations last weekend, fearing a gasoline shortage due to a decrease in the number of stations.

According to the Guardian, three of the UK’s largest petrol station operators have warned of fuel shortages, with BP claiming that up to 100 of its stations were short of at least one grade of fuel, with some forced to close completely.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA)’s executive director, Gordon Balmer, stated.

