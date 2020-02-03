Analysis: Four things to look out for in Spain’s matchday 22

MADRID, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Matchday 22 of La Liga has the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid as its main course, while Barcelona continue their search for form under Quique Setien: here are some things to look out for in Spain this weekend.

Real Madrid go into the derby against Atletico as league leaders and on an unbeaten run stretching back to October, while Atletico are on the verge of crisis after a two weeks that have seen them fail to score in the league and knocked out of the Copa del Rey by a side two divisions below them.

Atletico have lost defensive steel that made them so hard to beat, while the sale of Antoine Griezmann and injury to Diego Costa robbed them of punch in attack. However, they will cross town looking for revenge after their defeat to Real Madrid on penalties in the Spanish Supercup, when only a professional foul from Real’s Fede Valverde robbed Alvaro Morata of a late chance to win that trophy. If Atletico can repeat that display they could still cause an upset.

After three disappointing games in charge Barca boss Quique Setien appeared to bow to player power and change his system on Thursday night as Barca entertained Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Barca switched from Setien’s favored three-man defense to a more conventional 4-3-3 and his side produced more direct football to beat the Liga Santander strugglers 5-0.

While the result will certainly give Barca and Setien a morale boost, the fact Leganes were clearly more interested in their weekend league game means Sunday’s home game against Levante will be a better test of Setien’s tactics. Levante have lost their last three league games and need to improve to avoid being drawn into the relegation struggle and should put up stiffer resistance than Leganes and that will help us see if Thursday is the way ahead or a one off.

The weekend league games are sandwiched between the last 16 and the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, with three teams (Athletic Club, Valencia and Granada) playing 120 minutes in midweek, while Sevilla suffered a shock defeat away to second division Mirandes and others such as Real Sociedad, had to dig deep to make progress in the competition.

Getafe, who visit Bilbao, Celta Vigo, who are in Valencia and Espanyol, who travel to Granada, will hope to take advantage of some tired legs and also sides with one eye on their quarter-final games next week.

Swedish striker Alexander Isak has had to be content with a supporting role since arriving at Real Sociedad last summer given the form of the club’s Brazilian forward Willian Jose. However, interest from Tottenham for Willian Jose affected his attitude giving Isak his chance.

The youngster impressed with a goal in his side’s win at home to Mallorca last weekend and scored twice in their Copa del Rey win against Osasuna on Wednesday night.

Sunday sees Real Sociedad visit Leganes and although everything points to Willian Jose staying at the club, Isak has overtaken him in the pecking order.