Analysis: Four things to look out for in Spain’s Matchday 23

MADRID, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The 23rd round of matches in La Liga comes just before the return of European football and after the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in midweek. Here are some things to look out for this weekend in Spain.

1. Limited options for Barca

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made it clear that the Copa del Rey was one of his main objectives for the season, but after Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Sevilla his side’s options have suffered a severe blow.

Next week sees Barca face Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League and even though PSG will be without the injured Neymar, it is another major test for Koeman, whose side are still without players such as Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo. Koeman’s options for squad rotations in Saturday’s league fixture at home to Alaves are limited by injuries, so don’t be surprised to see Francisco Trincao, Junior Firpo and maybe a couple of players from the B-team in his starting 11.

2. A bit of pressure for Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Monday coupled with Real Madrid’s 2-0 win at home to Getafe saw Real Madrid close the gap at the top of the table to 5 points, although Atletico have played two games less than their neighbors.

This Saturday sees Atletico, who are missing players such as Hector Herrera, Mario Hermoso, Joao Tomas and Kieran Trippier for a variety of reasons, make a complicated trip to Granada and Real Madrid will be hoping that the pressure will start to tell on an Atletico side that has looked less secure in defense in recent matches.

3. Will Real Madrid be able to apply more pressure?

Real Madrid’s heaviest defeat of the season was a 4-1 thrashing in Valencia that had the press speculating about Zinedine Zidane’s future as coach and although his side showed their personality to bounce back, the murmurs still continue.

Madrid had an easy win against Getafe on Tuesday despite missing a host of first team regulars and should have Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez back in contention when Valencia visit Valdebebas on Sunday.

With a vital Champions League game just around the corner, Zidane must decide whether or not to rest players, but if Atletico drop points in Granada, there must be a temptation to push for the league and field his strongest side at the weekend.

4. D-day for Bordalas at Getafe?

Getafe’s defeat to Real Madrid was the latest in a string of setbacks that has put Getafe coach Pepe Bordalas under pressure, and he needs a result at home to Real Sociedad to both lift his side clear of the danger zone and to make his job more secure.

The defeat in Madrid followed a 5-1 thrashing in Bilbao and a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in which Djene Dakoman was sent off for a horrible challenge and Bordalas was also shown a red card for arguing with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.

Bordalas’ side always plays at the limit and that has not made him a popular figure in Spain and if his players can’t control in-form Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who has 5 goals in 5 games, not many neutrals would morn his sacking. Enditem