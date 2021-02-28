Analysis: Four things to look out for in Spain’s Matchday 25

MADRID, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — Matchday 25 in La Liga promises to have an important effect on both the top and the bottom of the table with some key head-to-head duels. Here are some things to look out for this weekend in Spain.

1. Sevilla or Barca to drop out of title race?

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said during the week that his side’s visit to play Sevilla was vital to their title hopes, but this is more than just a simple league game given that the two sides played each other two weeks ago in Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinals with Sevilla winning 2-0, with the return leg due to be played next Wednesday.

Koeman rested several key players, including Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets in Wednesday’s 3-0 win at home to Elche and they will play on Saturday in what is a tremendously difficult game against a rival that has won their last seven league games and conceded just one goal. Whoever wins this game will remain in the title fight, while the loser will probably say ‘adios’ to their options.

2. Villarreal to test wobbling Atletico Madrid

The past three weeks have seen Atletico Madrid draw at home to Celta before drawing away to Levante and then losing to the Valencia based side last weekend to see their 10-point lead at the top of the table reduced to just three. Diego Simeone’s side were also beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday in another disappointing performance which saw them concede a goal for the eighth consecutive game.

Although Villarreal have not won in six games, five of those ended in draws and Unai Emery’s side will be quite happy to sit back and let Atletico come at them – something Simeone’s side prefers not to do. Villarreal’s pace on the break will cause trouble to a side still without a specialist right back.

3. Cup cat and mouse in Levante-Athletic Club

Levante entertain Athletic Club Bilbao on Friday night in another dress rehearsal for the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinals next Thursday. Levante are slight favorites to reach the Cup final after a 1-1 draw in Bilbao a fortnight ago, but while Athletic have won the cup 23 times and still have to play last season’s final, Levante have never reached the final in their entire history and that will be added pressure.

Paco Lopez’s side showed what they can do by beating Atletico Madrid last week, but with the cup final just a game away, Lopez will make changes to his side, while key midfielder Enis Bardhi is injured.

Athletic travel without the suspended Unai Lopez and Dani Garcia. Coach Marcelino Garcia Toral will have to decide whether to rest other key players for next week in a game of cat and mouse.

4. Big week near the bottom of the table

Elche and Huesca’s wins last weekend have made things a lot tighter at the bottom of the table with new coaches Fran Escriba at Elche and Patcheta at Huesca sparking a reaction. Huesca travel to fourth from bottom Eibar with two wins from their last four games, while Eibar have now gone seven games without a win.

Elche will hope to take advantage of tired legs when they visit Granada, who qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League in a tense and draining game in Naples on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Alaves look for their second win in 10 games against local rivals Osasuna, whose recovery stalled against Sevilla on Monday, while Valladolid coach Sergio Garcia could be sacked if his side loses away to Celta. Enditem