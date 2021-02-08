Analysis: Four things we learned in Spain’s Matchday 22

MADRID, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — With La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid not in action until Monday night, the spotlight was fixed on the teams behind them in the table and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla all gave us plenty to talk about. Here are four things we learned in Spain’s matchday 22.

1. Barca are focused on the Copa del Rey and Europe

After criticizing a packed fixture calendar in his pre-game press conference, FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made it clear where his priorities lie this season when he left both Leo Messi and Pedri on the bench at the start of his side’s 3-2 win away to Betis.

Barca play the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal away to Sevilla on Wednesday and the following week they face Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League.

After 120 minutes of grueling cup football in midweek, Koeman needs two of his key players as sharp as possible for the knockout tournaments, and although Messi and Pedri came on in the second half to swing the game Barca’s way, it now seems clear where Barca’s priorities lie.

2. Real Madrid make hard work of it again

Central defender Raphael Varane was Real Madrid’s unlikely hero as they came back from a goal down to win away to Huesca on Saturday. The central defender scored following two set pieces to give his side three points that just about keeps their title hopes alive, but once again Real Madrid struggled against a side in the lower half of the table.

Madrid failed to create many clear chances in attack, while a defense lacking Sergio Ramos at times lacks conviction. With Ramos, the leader of the Madrid defense, out of action for between six weeks and two months, Varane will have to show the sort of authority and leadership he showed on Saturday on a regular basis.

3. Don’t forget about Sevilla

Sevilla also handed out a warning over the past week that nobody should write them off in the battle for silverware this season and after their 1-0 Copa del Rey quarterfinal win away to Almeria, Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Getafe leaves them just a point behind Barca and Real Madrid in La Liga.

All of the goals came in the second half after Getafe – a side that always plays at the limit – were reduced to 10 men following Djene’s dreadful tackle on Locas Ocampos and much may depend on just how serious the Argentinean’s ankle injury is. Nevertheless, Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has rotated his squad well this season and has options in attack, such as Munir, De Jong and En Nesyrii that could be vital as they prepare to face Barca on Wednesday.

4. Osasuna lifting clear of the bottom three

A late goal from Ante Budimir helped Osasuna to a narrow 2-1 win at home to Eibar to lift them out of the bottom three on Sunday and confirm an upturn in fortunes for the side from Pamplona.

Osasuna now have two wins in their last three games and are finally getting a bit of luck after a run of results conditioned by absences due to injury and the coronavirus.

Coach Jagoba Arasate has his side players well organized and working hard and as long as they suffer no more misfortunes, the coming weeks should see them assure their survival for another season in the top-flight. Enditem