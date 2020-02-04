Analysis: Four things we learned in Spain’s matchday 22

MADRID, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Matchday 22 of La Liga saw Real Madrid and FC Barcelona pull away from the other sides near the top of the league table with wins that showed their contrasting styles of football. Here are some things we learned this weekend in Spain.

1. 1-0 will do for Real Madrid

Real Madrid won their first derby in the league at home to their neighbors, Atletico Madrid for the first time since 2012 and they did so in a style that would have made Atletico coach Diego Simeone feel proud: taking their chances and making sure their rivals didn’t score.

Real Madrid have conceded just 13 goals in the league this season and although their attack has fired blanks at times this campaign, Karim Benzema usually pops up at the right time while players such as Sergio Ramos, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are always going to chip in. And of course, if you don’t concede, you only need to score once to win the game.

2. Barca win but give rivals options

Ansu Fati was the hero for FC Barcelona with two goals in the space of three minutes to give his side three points at home to Levante in an entertaining match on Sunday night.

Barca could have had more goals as they created chances against a rival that pushed their defense a long way forward, but Levante also had their options, with Marc Andre Ter Stegen pulling off three good saves and other efforts missing the target before Ruben Rochina scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Barca’s attack is looking sharper again under Setien, but you worry that a top level team will make them pay for defensive lapses.

3. What now for Simeone?

The flipside of Real Madrid’s win was another defeat for Atletico Madrid, who have slipped out of the top four and whose place in any European competition is starting to look under threat unless things change soon.

However, it’s hard to see how things can change with Alvaro Morata joining Diego Costa and Joao Felix on the injury list to leave Simeone woefully short of attacking options after the clubs efforts to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint Germain failed.

Atletico look tired and short of confidence and Simeone needs all of his experience to turn things around — and if he can’t do that before they face Liverpool in the Champions League, their season could be effectively over by March.

4. Quietly does it for Valencia

Two months into the season it looked as if Valencia could be heading for disaster after Marcelino Garcia Toral was sacked as coach and replaced by Albert Celades who had never coached a club side in his life. The fans were angry and the atmosphere in the Mestalla Stadium was unpleasant, but after a shaky start results have come for Celades and his men are now in the battle for a top four finish as well as in knockout stage of the Champions League and the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Jose Luis Gaya is performing magnificently at left back, while Maxi Gomez is scoring the goals they signed him to score and despite Rodrigo Moreno being linked to Barcelona last month, he has stayed for what promises to be a profitable run in to the end of the season.