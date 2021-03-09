Analysis: Four things we learned in Spain’s Matchday 26

MADRID, March 8 (Xinhua) — Matchday 26 in La Liga saw the race for the title get a bit closer as FC Barcelona won away to Osasuna while the Madrid derby ended in a 1-1 draw. Here are some things we learned in Spain this weekend.

1 Atletico suffer altitude sickness

For 75 minutes of the Madrid derby on Sunday afternoon, Atletico Madrid had their neighbors, Real Madrid, on the ropes, ready for a knockout punch. Luis Suarez put Atletico ahead in the 14th minute as Atletico dominated the encounter both tactically and physically. But for several fine saves from Thibaut Courtois, they would have led by more. However, as the game progressed, Atletico’s old defensive instincts began to show themselves, and from around the 75th minute, they were clearly looking to hold on for a win. They paid the price for that when Karim Benzema leveled for Real Madrid with two minutes left to play.

As one commentator said, “Atletico wore a wedding suit for 75 minutes, before putting on their old overalls for the last 15 quarter of an hour.”

2 Still not a disaster for Atletico

Despite the frustration of dropping two points that would have put them eight points clear of their neighbors and with a game in hand and virtually ending Real Madrid’s title hopes, Atletico can be more or less satisfied with the result. They are still five points clear of Real Madrid and if they beat Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday night that gap will open to eight – which is still a decent lead with 12 games left to play.

They are also three points ahead of FC Barcelona, who have played two more games and although they still have to visit Barca’s Camp Nou Stadium, the title is still very much Atletico’s to lose.

3 Barca still a threat in the title race

Barcelona fulfilled their part of the bargain in the title race with a hard-fought win on Saturday away to Osasuna which came just three days after they had assured their place in the final of the Copa del Rey with a 3-0 win against Sevilla after extra time.

At times Barca rode their luck in Pamplona, but that is understandable after the huge physical effort in midweek and Marc Andre Ter Stegen was at his best to keep their rivals at bay when needed.

Sunday was also a key day for Barca with Joan Laporta elected as the new club president. The charismatic Laporta returns to the position he occupied during the ‘glory years’ of 2003 and 2010. His return could give a morale boost to a club in the doldrums due to massive debt and the ‘Barcagate’ scandal which saw former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu arrested last week.

4 Marcelino earning hero status in Bilbao

Marcelino Garcia Toral has needed just two months to earn hero status at Athletic Club Bilbao as the coach has changed the mentality of a group of players that seemed lacking in confidence at the start of the year into one that now believes they can win every game.

Proof of that is how Athletic have come back time after time after conceding the first goal – as they did before claiming their place in the Copa del Rey final away to Levante on Thursday. That win means Athletic will play an incredible three finals (one Supercup and 2 Copa del Rey) in three months, with two in a fortnight. On Sunday, a side made up of fringe players produced a confident display that ended with a 92nd winner against Granada.

Marcelino’s secret is making every player feel important. They are responding on the pitch in style with an 8-game unbeaten run – something Atletico will have to be wary of on Wednesday. Enditem