ANALYSIS – Has Israel’s airstrikes in Syria reduced Iran’s clout?

Iran has succeeded in establishing a network of allies and proxies in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, to advance Iranian interests against those of other rivals, particularly the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, in recent decades.

Despite US and UN sanctions, the Shia-majority country has made significant progress in military industrialization, long-range missile development, and reliance on allies within its traditional spheres of influence in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

As a result, Tehran has been gradually posing a threat to the American strategy of protecting Israel and ensuring the latter’s military edge over all other countries in the region, which has been in place for decades.

Iran has grown increasingly confident in its ability to confront and harm Israel after defying years of US and UN sanctions and overcoming former US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign in 2018, as well as the achievements of its allied forces in Iraq.

In recent months, US interests in Iraq have been increasingly targeted by missile and drone attacks, which Washington blames on Iraqi Shia militias aligned with Iran.

The same tactics are used by Tehran to support allies in Yemen against Saudi Arabia and allies in Syria and Lebanon against Israel.

Israel, alarmed by Iran’s growing clout, has waged a counter-offensive in Syria and Lebanon since the Arab Spring, limiting its adversary’s presence in countries Tel Aviv regards as critical to its survival and national security.

The Hezbollah group in Lebanon is one of Iran’s most dangerous weapons for Israeli security.

With Iran’s help, the paramilitary group has expanded its operations to Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, including areas bordering Israel in Syria’s southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra.

Iran’s strategy for expanding its influence in Syria and Lebanon is based on the belief that Israel will be unable to fight a conventional war on multiple fronts on its northern borders with Lebanon and Syria.

The failure of seven rounds of Vienna negotiations between Iran and the Joint Working Group on its nuclear and missile programs, as well as Iran’s implementation of naval, has raised Israeli concerns about possible Iranian threats.

