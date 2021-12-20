ANALYSIS: How did the EU-Western Balkans summit go?

ANALYSIS: What was the outcome of the summit between the EU and the Western Balkans?

Despite the fact that the Brdo Declaration reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to enlargement, the process will not be driven solely by political documents.

The EU has specific decisions it can make to help speed up the process.

*The author is an associate professor at the University of Sarajevo's Faculty of Political Science.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The EU-Western Balkans summit was held in Brdo pri Kranju, Slovenia, on October 6.

In July of this year, the former Yugoslav republic, which gained independence thirty years ago, assumed the presidency of the European Union’s Council.

The summit was supposed to be the crowning achievement of Slovenia’s presidency.

“The EU reaffirms its unequivocal support for the Western Balkans’ European perspective and welcomes the commitment of Western Balkans partners to the European perspective, which is in our mutual strategic interest and remains our shared strategic choice,” the nine-page declaration said.

However, it is unclear whether this unrestricted commitment will ever be fulfilled.

A growing number of people in the region are doubtful that the region’s countries will join the EU any time soon.

“The EU put forward an Economic and Investment Plan (EIP) and guidelines for the Implementation of the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans,” the Brdo Declaration stated.

Over the next seven years, the Plan lays out a substantial investment package worth EUR 30 billion for the region.”

On a political level, the EU stated its “expectation that partners will further deepen cooperation in the area of Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and make tangible and sustainable progress towards full alignment with EU foreign policy positions and act accordingly…” This is an odd demand from the EU, because why should states in the Western Balkans refrain from pursuing their foreign policies in accordance with their national interests?

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa seized the opportunity to be in the spotlight at the summit.

The polarizing politician.

