ANALYSIS: In 2021, key geostrategic developments include a new cold war and Taliban takeover.

In 2021, major events included the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Myanmar’s military coup, and a new cold war, with countries once again withdrawing into blocks.

Experts believe that the Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s borders, China’s assertions on Taiwan and the South China Sea, combined with its border standoff with India, and deepening military and diplomatic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing have posed significant challenges to geopolitics as the year draws to a close in 2021.

The developments also posed significant challenges to the United States’ plans to reassert its leadership, as new President Joe Biden resurrected the “Pivot to Asia” strategy by increasing military assets in the Western Pacific.

The sale of (dollar)750 million worth of arms to Taiwan was approved by the White House in August.

In a show of force in response to these maneuvers, China sent a record number of bombers and fighters into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

According to a report released by the Center for a New American Security, Russia and China have developed a symbiotic relationship, which is causing the US and its allies even more concern.

While Russia is acquiring Chinese electronic components and naval diesel engines to avoid US sanctions, its missiles and fighter technology give Beijing an advantage in the Pacific over the US.

Not only does the prospect of a two-front war worry India, which shares tense borders with Pakistan on its western border, but the alliance of Russia and China is giving the US nightmares as well.

“The greatest risk facing the United States in the twenty-first century, short of an outright nuclear attack, is a two-front war involving its two most powerful military rivals, China and Russia,” A Wess Mitchell, a former senior American diplomat, wrote in the US journal National Interest in August.

Furthermore, China’s launch of a five-times-the-speed-of-sound hypersonic missile in July surprised the Pentagon and demonstrated the speed with which Beijing has mounted a strategic challenge to the US military.

China makes a statement.

