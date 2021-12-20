ANALYSIS – In Afghanistan, non-recognition and a halt to aid are a recipe for disaster.

Rather than isolating Taliban on flimsy grounds, the international community should prioritize steps to ensure stability.

Despite the fact that the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday, ahead of an August deadline,

The double suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as well as US drone strikes against ISIS-K hideouts, have all served to emphasize that peace in the war-torn country is still a long way off.

The Taliban have been fighting the offshoot of the global terror group in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces since 2016, where it had established bases.

ISIS-K has fought the Pakistani army over the years in collaboration with some local extremist groups.

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed in cross-border attacks along the Afghan border in August alone, in six terrorism-related incidents in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur, and Baluchistan.

In 2018, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov made headlines when he accused US-led forces of assisting the dreaded ISIS fighters in establishing a base in northern Afghanistan.

He claimed that his government had video evidence from the ground proving that ISIS fighters were being flown into northern Afghanistan in helicopters.

“We’d like to inquire as to who provides those helicopters, both the US and the Kabul government.”

Kabul is in charge of Afghan airspace,” he said at a conference co-hosted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think tank.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also demanded an explanation from the US for the rise of ISIS-K in the country.

Observers are concerned that the West’s abrupt halt in aid inflows and attempt to isolate the Taliban without giving them a chance will lead to the resurgence of terrorist groups in the region.

During a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized this point, arguing that the Afghanistan situation has changed dramatically and that all parties must make contact and actively guide the Taliban.

“The United States, in particular, must collaborate with the international community to provide Afghanistan with critical economic, livelihood, and humanitarian assistance, as well as to assist the new Afghan political structure in maintaining normal government operations.”

